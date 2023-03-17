Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, where 40,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 32.2% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil, which lost 3,250,000 of its units, representing a 36.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: UVXY, SCO: Big ETF Outflows

