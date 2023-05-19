Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which added 21,400,000 units, or a 13.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the MAYW ETF, which added 675,000 units, for a 34.2% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: UVXY, MAYW: Big ETF Inflows

