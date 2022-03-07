UVXY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (Symbol: UVXY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.80, changing hands as high as $21.90 per share. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVXY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVXY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.16 per share, with $90.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.87.

