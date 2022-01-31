Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, where 23,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 39.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the IBTD ETF, which lost 1,150,000 of its units, representing a 39.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: UVXY, IBTD: Big ETF Outflows

