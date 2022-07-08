UVV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.63, changing hands as low as $53.26 per share. Universal Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UVV's low point in its 52 week range is $46.24 per share, with $64.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.63.

