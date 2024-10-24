News & Insights

Stocks

Uvre Ltd. Schedules Key Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Peter Woods, election of director Alexander Passmore, and approval of performance rights for Brett Mitchell. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it directly influences Uvre Ltd.’s leadership and compensation strategies. Shareholders registered by November 25, 2024, are eligible to vote on these significant proposals.

For further insights into AU:UVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.