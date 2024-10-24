Uvre Ltd. Schedules Key Annual General Meeting

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Peter Woods, election of director Alexander Passmore, and approval of performance rights for Brett Mitchell. This meeting is crucial for shareholders as it directly influences Uvre Ltd.’s leadership and compensation strategies. Shareholders registered by November 25, 2024, are eligible to vote on these significant proposals.

