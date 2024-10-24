Uvre Ltd. Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27th at its West Perth office. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in voting through proxy forms if unable to attend in person. Meeting materials, including the notice and annual report, are available on Uvre’s website and ASX platform.

