Uvre Ltd. AGM Resolutions Secure Strong Approval

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Uvre Limited, listed on the ASX as UVA, successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 27, 2024. The key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, all achieved through a poll with strong support. These results highlight Uvre’s solid governance and shareholder backing, making it an interesting prospect for investors.

For further insights into AU:UVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.