Uvre Ltd. AGM Resolutions Secure Strong Approval

November 27, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Uvre Ltd. (AU:UVA) has released an update.

Uvre Limited, listed on the ASX as UVA, successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting held on November 27, 2024. The key resolutions included the re-election of directors and approval of performance rights, all achieved through a poll with strong support. These results highlight Uvre’s solid governance and shareholder backing, making it an interesting prospect for investors.

