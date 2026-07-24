UVE Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Losses and Premium Growth

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE delivered adjusted earnings of $1.84 per share for the second quarter of 2026, up 49.6% year over year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 by 28.7%.



Total revenues increased 6.7% to $427 million and surpassed the consensus estimate of $382 million by 11.9%. The upside reflected improved underwriting results, higher net premiums earned and stronger investment income. Direct premiums written rose 4.1% to $621.3 million.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC Quote

UVE Premium Growth Extends Across Its Footprint

Direct premiums written in Florida increased 0.8% year over year to $453.2 million. Growth in the company’s largest market remained modest but positive, supported by retention and new business generation.



Expansion outside Florida remained considerably faster. Direct premiums written in other states climbed 14.4% to $168.1 million, reflecting continued growth across Universal Insurance’s multi-state platform. Total policies in force advanced 7.1% to 934,371, while premiums in force increased 4.3% to $2.20 billion.

Universal Delivers Stronger Underwriting Results

The net loss ratio improved 750 basis points year over year to 64.8%, reflecting better current accident-year results. Management attributed the favorable claims and litigation trends to Florida’s legislative reforms and said its litigation inventory had returned to levels seen before the state’s litigation crisis.



Net expense ratio deteriorated 130 basis points to 26.8%. Higher policy acquisition costs associated with growth outside Florida drove the increase, partly offset by a lower ceded premium ratio. The lower losses more than absorbed that pressure, improving the net combined ratio by 620 basis points to 91.6%.

UVE Revenue Mix Benefits From Higher Earned Premiums

Net premiums earned rose 4.7% to $377.3 million, helped by higher direct premiums earned and a lower ceded premium ratio. Direct premiums earned increased 4.1% to $544.8 million, reflecting premium growth generated over the past 12 months.



The ceded premium ratio declined to 30.8% from 31.2% a year earlier, primarily due to the new reinsurance program that took effect on June 1, 2026. Core revenues, which exclude realized and unrealized investment movements, increased 4.6% to $419.4 million.

Universal Gains From Stronger Investment Income

Net investment income rose to $20.2 million from $17.3 million in the prior-year quarter. Higher fixed-income reinvestment yields and a larger invested-asset base supported the increase.



Commissions, policy fees and other revenues moved in the opposite direction, declining 6.7% to $21.9 million. The decrease primarily reflected commissions earned on reinstatements in the year-ago period. Total invested assets were $1.63 billion at quarter end, up from $1.53 billion at the end of 2025.

UVE Expands Profitability as Loss Costs Fall

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders increased 49.7% year over year to $53.4 million. The improvement was primarily driven by the lower net loss ratio, higher net premiums earned and stronger net investment income.



Adjusted operating income advanced 51.6% to $74 million. Adjusted operating income margin expanded 540 basis points to 17.6%, demonstrating the earnings leverage generated by better underwriting performance. On a GAAP basis, operating income surged 70% to $81.6 million, while operating margin improved to 19.1% from 12%.

Universal Strengthened Book Value and Returned Capital

Book value per share increased 39.7% year over year to $22.89. Adjusted book value per share rose 35.4% to $24.17, while annualized adjusted return on common equity improved 3.8 percentage points to 33.2%.



UVE repurchased about $4.5 million worth of shares during the quarter. About $8.6 million remained under the current repurchase authorization. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share, to be paid out on Aug. 7, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 31.

Zacks Rank

UVE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $4.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%. The bottom line, however, decreased 6.1% year over year. Net premiums written were $21.1 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $20.1 billion a year ago.



Net premiums earned grew 6% to $21.6 billion. The reported figure met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net realized gains on securities were $604 million, up 56% year over year. Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 110 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s level to 87.1.



The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported second-quarter 2026 core income of $10.04 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.21 by 92.7%. The bottom line climbed 54% year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.27 billion by 1.5%.



Net investment income rose 14% year over year to $1.07 billion pre-tax ($883 million after tax). The combined ratio improved 670 basis points year over year to 83.6%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses, stronger reserve development and a better underlying combined ratio.



W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB reported second-quarter 2026 operating income of $1.27 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. The bottom line increased 21% year over year. Operating revenues totaled $3.8 billion, up 3.6% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.87%.



W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were about $3.4 billion, up 2.4% year over year. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) improved 160 basis points year over year to 90, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92.

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