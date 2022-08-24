US Markets

Uvalde, Texas, school board fires district chief of police in wake of May shooting

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The school board in Uvalde, Texas, voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to fire the school district's embattled police chief for his much-criticized handling of the shooting rampage that killed 19 children and two teachers in the city three months ago.

Lawyers for the fired chief, Pete Arredondo, said in a written statement that the school district had not carried out any type of investigation that should have led to his dismissal.

