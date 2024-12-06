News & Insights

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. Launches Strategic Options Offers

December 06, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. (AU:1CG) has released an update.

UUV Aquabotix Ltd. is offering up to 451,234,568 new options as part of a placement offer and broker offer, aiming to attract investors interested in speculative securities. This strategic move includes 401,234,568 options for participants in the placement and 50,000,000 options for Euroz Hartleys Limited. Investors should consult their financial advisors before considering this highly speculative opportunity.

