UUUU Trades at a Premium to the Industry: How to Play the Stock?

Energy Fuels UUUU offers strong long-term exposure to both uranium and rare earth elements (REEs). Its growing asset base and expansion initiatives position the company to benefit from rising nuclear power demand as countries seek low-carbon, energy-secure energy sources.

However, the stock is currently trading at a premium, with a forward price-to-sales of 24.33X compared with Zacks Mining – non-ferrous industry’s 5.15X. Its Value Score of F also signals an expensive valuation.

It also appears to be highly overvalued compared with peers Cameco Corporation CCJ and Centrus Energy LEU, which are trading at lower multiples of 19.54X and 7.70X, respectively.

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Year to date, UUUU has gained 19.4%, lagging the industry's 23.4% rise. The Zacks Basic Materials sector has advanced 16.7%, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.2%. Among peers, Cameco has risen 24.6%, whereas Centrus has declined 23.1%.

UUUU's YTD Price Performance Against Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers



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Uranium prices have moderated from levels seen above $100 earlier in the year, with monthly averages largely ranging between $84 and $87 since February. Prices are currently near $86. The market has seen a pullback from the earlier speculative activity and seeing subdued spot-market purchases by utilities, which continue to rely heavily on long-term contracts amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

In this scenario, given Energy Fuels' combination of a premium valuation and modest share price performance, let us ascertain whether it is a wise investment option.

UUUU’s Q1 Revenues Rose on Uranium Sales, Losses Persisted

Total revenues surged 112% year over year to $35.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by uranium sales. During the quarter, UUUU sold 510,000 pounds of uranium at an average realized price of $70.04 per pound compared with no sales in the year-ago quarter. Last year's revenues were largely supported by heavy mineral sands (HMS) operations at the Kwale Project, which ceased mining activities in December 2024, and the project no longer contributes to UUUU’s results.

Costs applicable to revenues increased 18.5% due to higher uranium sold at elevated per-pound costs. Exploration, development and processing expenses rose 24% year over year, owing to higher development costs at the mill for increased headcount and higher exploration costs at the Bahia Project. Standby costs surged 79% year over year due to advancing permitting and development on its Roca Honda Project and higher general maintenance costs. Selling, general and administration expenses were up 8% year over year, reflecting increases in general headcount, salaries and benefits.

Gains from higher uranium revenues and an increase in other income were offset by higher operating costs, leading to a loss of four cents per share in the quarter. It, however, came in narrower than the year-ago loss of 13 cents per share.

Energy Fuels ended the quarter with $956.6 million of working capital, including $108.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, $802.2 million of marketable securities, $7.6 million of trade and other receivables, and $69.0 million of inventory.

Energy Fuel’s Operational Momentum Remains Strong

During the quarter, Energy Fuels mined ore containing approximately 425,000 pounds of uranium. The Pinyon Plain mine contributed about 375,000 pounds at an average grade of 1.12%. While grades temporarily declined as mining transitioned between zones, management expects improvements in the coming quarters.

The company produced 790,000 pounds of finished uranium in the quarter and hit the 1 million pounds mark in April.

UUUU Focused on Expanding REE Capabilities & HMS

Energy Fuels continues to strengthen its rare earth strategy. During the first quarter, the company announced successful pilot-scale production of high-purity terbium oxide at the White Mesa Mill, marking the first U.S. primary production of this critical heavy REE in decades. The company also announced the proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials.

UUUU outlined plans for two expansion phases at the White Mesa Mill that will boost total NdPr production capacity from the current level of 1,000 tons per annum (tpa) to approximately 6,229 tpa, in addition to roughly 80 tpa of terbium and 288 tpa of dysprosium.

Energy Fuels also advanced its fully owned Vara Mada HMS project in Madagascar, which hosts significant titanium, zirconium and REE resources. An updated feasibility study released in January 2026 confirmed a projected 38-year mine life and strong economics. At full production, the project is expected to generate average annual EBITDA exceeding $500 million and free cash flow of around $264 million. UUUU also received final approvals for the development of the Donald Project in Australia. Energy Fuels’ ownership stake in the project increased to 10.5% as of March 31, 2026.

Energy Fuels Maintains Outlook for 2026

The Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona and the La Sal Complex in Utah produced more than 1.6 million pounds of uranium through 2025. Management expects uranium mining output to reach 2-2.5 million pounds in 2026, with planned uranium sales of 1.5-2 million pounds through contracts and spot market transactions.

The company plans to continue processing low-cost Pinyon Plain ore during 2026, blending it with relatively smaller quantities of lower-grade, higher-cost La Sal/Pandora and other mineralized material along with its finished inventories from various sources over the years. This is expected to lower its production costs.

UUUU Headed for a Loss in 2026, Profit Expected in 2027

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 revenues is $143 million, indicating 117% year-over-year growth. The estimate for earnings is, however, currently pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share.

The estimate for 2027 revenues is pinned at $225.6 million, implying a 57.6% year-over-year upsurge. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at six cents per share. This will be UUUU’s first year of profit since it started trading on the NYSE in December 2013.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both the estimates have undergone negative revisions in the past 60 days, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU’s Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Attractive

The company’s long-term outlook remains supported by rising demand for uranium and rare earth materials. Backed by a debt-free balance sheet, Energy Fuels is increasing uranium production while building a meaningful REE business.

Its standby projects (Nichols Ranch ISR, Whirlwind) have the combined potential to add up to 500,000 pounds of annual uranium production within six – 12 months of a “Go” decision. Additionally, its large-scale development projects (Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain, Henry Mountains – Bullfrog) have the combined potential to produce up to 6 million pounds of uranium per year.

Our Take on Energy Fuels Stock

Energy Fuels offers compelling long-term potential, supported by its strong balance sheet, expanding rare earth footprint and improving uranium production profile. However, given its premium valuation, the expected loss this year and the downward revisions to earnings estimates, it is wise to steer clear of the stock now. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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