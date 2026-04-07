UUUU Surges 418% in a Year: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Energy Fuels UUUU has delivered an extraordinary 418.3% return over the past year, outpacing the non-ferrous mining industry’s 130.2% growth, the Zacks Basic Materials sector’s 62.5% gain and the S&P 500’s 36% climb.

The stock has also outperformed peers like Centrus Energy LEU, Uranium Energy UEC and Cameco CCJ, as shown in the chart below.

UUUU’s Performance vs. Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Before investors chase this powerful run, it is important to examine the factors driving the momentum. It is also crucial to assess whether the growth is sustainable and understand the risks involved.

UUUU’s Breakthrough in Magnet-Grade Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels recently achieved a key milestone by producing its first kilogram of high-purity terbium oxide at its White Mesa Mill in Utah, using domestically sourced monazite ore. This marks meaningful progress toward building a fully integrated “mine-to-oxide” capability for heavy rare earth elements (HREEs). UUUU met the strict standards required by global rare earth permanent magnet (REPM) manufacturers.

The White Mesa Mill is expected to sustain pilot production at roughly one kilogram per week, with additional pilot campaigns planned for samarium (Sm), europium (Eu) and gadolinium (Gd) oxides. This achievement builds on Energy Fuels’ earlier production of 99.9% pure dysprosium (Dy) oxide, another critical HREE used in REPMs.

Energy Fuels’ Efforts in Growing Rare Earth Presence

The company is advancing plans to expand its existing processing circuits to enable commercial-scale recovery of Dy, Tb, Sm, Eu and Gd, while retaining flexibility to separate additional elements such as yttrium (Y) and lutetium (Lu), depending on market demand. The expanded commercial circuit could become operational as early as 2027, with expected annual output of approximately 35 tons of dysprosium and 12 tons of terbium, alongside 850–1,000 tons of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr).

A Phase 2 expansion targeted for 2029 aims to boost total rare earth oxide production capacity to more than 6,000 tons per year of NdPr oxide, in addition to around 80 tons of terbium and 288 tons of dysprosium. This could support materials for up to 7 million electric and hybrid vehicles annually.

To secure feedstock, the company intends to continue sourcing monazite concentrates domestically and internationally, including the Donald Project in Australia, the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar and the Bahia Project in Brazil. Energy Fuels inked a deal to acquire Australian Strategic Materials, a leading producer of REE. Expected to close in the first half of this year, the deal will help create the largest, fully integrated REE "mine-to-metal and alloy" producer outside of China.

UUUU Projects Production Growth in 2026

The Pinyon Plain Mine in Arizona and the La Sal Complex in Utah produced more than 1.6 million pounds of uranium through 2025. The company expects to mine 2-2.5 million pounds of uranium in 2026. UUUU plans to sell 1.5-2 million pounds of uranium under existing contracts and spot market sales.

Processing of low-cost Pinyon Plain ore, which began in late 2025, is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2026. The company expects gross margins in 2026 to increase to 50% and above, as the finished inventory weighted average cost continues to decrease from $43 per pound to the low $30 levels and uranium prices strengthen.

UUUU Boasts a Debt-Free Balance Sheet

Energy Fuels ended 2025 with $927.5 million of working capital, including $64.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $797.1 million of marketable securities, $18 million of trade and other receivables, $73.5 million of inventory, and no debt.

Energy Fuels’ Valuation Appears Stretched

Energy Fuels is trading at a forward price/sales (P/S) of 25.17X, well above the industry average of 4.53X. The company’s Value Score of F suggests that the stock is not so cheap and has a stretched valuation at this moment.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Centrus Energy and Cameco are cheaper alternatives than UUUU, with P/S of 7.74X and 18.22X, respectively. Uranium Energy is trading at a loftier P/S of 82.47X.

UUUU Likely to Report a Loss in 2026, Profit Expected in 2027

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s earnings for 2026 is pegged at a loss of six cents per share, narrower than the loss of 38 cents in 2025. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of 13 cents per share. This suggests that 2027 will be the company's first year of profit since it started trading on the NYSE in December 2013.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the estimate for 2026 has moved up in the past 60 days, the same for 2027 has moved down, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU’s Long-Term Tailwinds Remain Strong

The long-term outlook for Energy Fuels remains favorable, driven by rising demand for uranium and rare earth elements, along with efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains. Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill, currently the only U.S. facility capable of processing monazite into separated rare earth materials, provides a strategic advantage.

Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, Energy Fuels is ramping up uranium production while developing significant REE capabilities. Its standby projects (Nichols Ranch ISR, Whirlwind) have a combined potential to add up to 500,000 pounds of annual uranium production within six – 12 months of a “Go” decision. Additionally, its large-scale development projects (Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain, Henry Mountains – Bullfrog) have a combined potential to produce up to 6 million pounds of uranium per year.

How to Play Energy Fuels Stock?

Energy Fuels offers compelling long-term potential, supported by its strong balance sheet, expanding rare earth footprint and improving uranium production profile.

However, the stock’s premium valuation and expected losses through 2026 suggest investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports our thesis. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.