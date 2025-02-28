$UUUU stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UUUU stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $30,996,943 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UUUU:
$UUUU Insider Trading Activity
$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DENNIS LYLE HIGGS sold 18,615 shares for an estimated $134,634
- ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024
- J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400
- LOGAN SHUMWAY (VP, Processing Operations) purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $8,084
$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,477,539 shares (+104.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,709,775
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,164,973 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,976,311
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC added 943,563 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,840,478
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 801,696 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,112,700
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,104,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 782,975 shares (+26099166.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,016,661
- ALPS ADVISORS INC removed 755,657 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,876,520
