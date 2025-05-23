$UUUU stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UUUU stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,632,057 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UUUU:
$UUUU Insider Trading Activity
$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024
- J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400
- DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634
- BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510
- BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495
- DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108
$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 3,584,798 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,371,296
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,507,938 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,354,608
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,316,951 shares (+468.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,642,227
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,679,254 shares (+291.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,263,617
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,231,484 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,593,435
- LLOYD HARBOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 800,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,104,000
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 769,013 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,868,418
