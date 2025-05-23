$UUUU stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UUUU stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $85,632,057 of trading volume.

$UUUU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UUUU:

$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEX G MORRISON sold 17,500 shares for an estimated $100,024

J. BIRKS BOVAIRD sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $54,400

DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634

BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510

BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495

DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $UUUU on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.