$UUUU stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UUUU stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $208,865,527 of trading volume.

$UUUU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $UUUU (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UUUU stock page ):

$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY JAMES CARSTENS (Executive VP, Heavy Mineral) sold 210,612 shares for an estimated $1,147,835

DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634

BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510

BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495

IVY ESTABROOKE sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $23,980

DEE ANN NAZARENUS (VP Human Resources and) sold 3,585 shares for an estimated $20,326

DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108

$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$UUUU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UUUU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

$UUUU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UUUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UUUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.75 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 05/09/2025

