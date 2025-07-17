$UUUU stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$UUUU stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $208,865,527 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $UUUU (you can track the company live on Quiver's $UUUU stock page):
$UUUU Insider Trading Activity
$UUUU insiders have traded $UUUU stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UUUU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY JAMES CARSTENS (Executive VP, Heavy Mineral) sold 210,612 shares for an estimated $1,147,835
- DANIEL KAPOSTASY (VP, Technical Services) sold 12,350 shares for an estimated $50,634
- BARBARA APPELIN FILAS sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,510
- BRUCE D HANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $25,495
- IVY ESTABROOKE sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $23,980
- DEE ANN NAZARENUS (VP Human Resources and) sold 3,585 shares for an estimated $20,326
- DEBRA BENNETHUM (VP Critical Minerals/Strategic) purchased 3,700 shares for an estimated $15,108
$UUUU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $UUUU stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 5,134,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $29,525,100
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 3,584,798 shares (+29.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,371,296
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 2,507,938 shares (+51.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,354,608
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,316,951 shares (+468.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,642,227
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,679,254 shares (+291.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,263,617
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,231,484 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,593,435
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 769,013 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,868,418
$UUUU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UUUU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
$UUUU Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UUUU recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UUUU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.875.
Here are some recent targets:
- Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.75 on 07/02/2025
- Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 05/09/2025
