UUUU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.78, changing hands as high as $6.82 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.69 per share, with $11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.