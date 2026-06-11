UUUU Hits Production Milestone Early: More Upside Ahead?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU provided a strong mid-year update for its U.S. uranium operations, highlighting strong execution and continued progress toward its production goals. The update underscores robust uranium output, with production already surpassing the lower end of the company’s full-year guidance range.

The company’s conventional uranium mines continue to perform largely in line with expectations. During the first half of 2026, mining activities progressed through lower-grade sections of the upper Main Zone at Pinyon Plain mine, while the La Sal Complex focused on establishing access to new mining areas. UUUU expects to mine approximately 750,000-850,000 pounds of contained uranium in ore during the first half of 2026. In the second half of 2026, grades and tonnage are expected to increase.

Energy Fuels expects finished uranium production at the White Mesa Mill to reach approximately 1.6 million pounds by June 30, 2026. This reflects an average monthly production of more than 265,000 pounds of uranium from the processing of ores mined at its assets, including the Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona and the La Sal Complex in Utah.

Notably, the projected first-half uranium output already exceeds the lower end of the company’s full-year production guidance of 1.5-2.5 million pounds. Achieving this level of output within the first six months of the year reflects the strength of the company’s operating performance and positions it well to meet, or potentially exceed, its annual targets.

The company expects to complete the current uranium ore processing campaign at the mill by the end of this month to rebuild ore stockpiles. It expects to resume ore processing at the Mill in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to continued strong ore production at conventional mines, uranium market conditions and the potential for a rare earth element (REE) processing campaign.

Peer Cameco Corporation CCJ expects total uranium production of 19.5-21.5 million pounds in 2026. The company projects attributable production of 9.5-10 million pounds from the Cigar Lake mine and 10-11.5 million pounds from the McArthur River operation.

Cameco recently announced plans to acquire a portion of TEPCO’s 5% interest in Cigar Lake for $115.75 million, subject to customary closing adjustments. Expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, the transaction will increase Cameco’s ownership from 54.547% to 57.418%.

Following the completion of this transaction, Cameco will likely revise its uranium production expectations for the year.

UUUU Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 153% in a year compared with the industry’s 55.8% growth. Cameco has risen 43.3%, whereas Centrus Energy LEU has declined 7.1%.

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UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 19.03X, a significant premium to the industry’s 4.61X. It also appears to be highly overvalued compared with Cameco and Centrus Energy, which are trading at lower multiples of 16.39X and 6.01X, respectively.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of six cents per share.



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Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 60 days.



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Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.