UUUU Gets $725M Conditional Loan: Can It Unlock Its Next Growth Phase?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU has received a conditional financing commitment of up to $725 million from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), which is expected to be a potential catalyst for its long-term growth in rare earths and critical minerals. Combined with ongoing project-level financing discussions, the funding could significantly strengthen Energy Fuels' financial flexibility as it expands its position within the domestic critical materials supply chain.

Under the agreement, which remains subject to further due diligence, final documentation, customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the OSC would provide Energy Fuels with a 20-year loan facility totaling $725 million. The financing is intended to support the expansion of critical mineral processing capabilities at the company's White Mesa Mill in Utah and the development of a rare earth metals and alloys manufacturing facility in the United States. The White Mesa Mill is already a strategic asset within the U.S. critical minerals sector, serving as a domestic processing platform for uranium and rare earth materials.

Management indicated that details regarding the proposed financing, including final terms and timing, will be disclosed once definitive agreements have been completed. If finalized, the proceeds are expected to be used for eligible project development, expansion of processing infrastructure, supply-chain integration, working capital requirements and other strategic growth initiatives.

The financing commitment comes at a time when governments and industries are placing greater emphasis on securing reliable and diversified sources of critical minerals. Rare earth elements are essential components in a wide range of technologies, including electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, advanced electronics and defense applications. As a result, establishing domestic and allied supply chains has become a strategic priority for the United States and its partners.

With demand for rare earth materials expected to increase steadily over the coming years, Energy Fuels and other players in the space, like MP Materials MP and USA Rare Earth USAR, are positioning themselves to capitalize on this opportunity.

UUUU Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Energy Fuels shares have gained 206.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 73.9% growth. Meanwhile, peers USA Rare Earth and MP Materials have gained 103% and 61.4%, respectively. This is shown in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales multiple of 22.80X, a significant premium to the industry’s 4.99X. MP Materials is currently trading at 17.80X and USA Rare Earth at 53.66X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ 2026 earnings is pegged at a loss of 14 cents per share. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of nine cents per share.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Here is how the EPS estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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MP Materials Corp. (MP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Rare Earth Inc. (USAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.