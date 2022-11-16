UUUU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.05, changing hands as low as $6.92 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.69 per share, with $11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.99.
