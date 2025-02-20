$UTZ Earnings Results: $UTZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

$UTZ ($UTZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $341,050,000, missing estimates of $353,362,640 by $-12,312,640.

$UTZ Insider Trading Activity

$UTZ insiders have traded $UTZ stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here's a breakdown of recent trading of $UTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COLLIER HOLDINGS, LLC CC sold 2,815,404 shares for an estimated $48,678,335

CARY DEVORE (EVP, Chief Op & Transform Ofc) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $519,498

$UTZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $UTZ stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

