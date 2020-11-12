Markets
UTZ

Utz Brands To Buy ON THE BORDER Tortilla Chips Seller Truco Enterprises For $480 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) said that its subsidiaries Utz Quality Foods, LLC and Heron Holding agreed to acquire Truco Enterprises, a seller of tortilla chips, salsa and queso under the ON THE BORDER brand, from Insignia Capital Group for a total purchase price of $480 million.

The acquisition includes all rights to the ON THE BORDER trademarks for use in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of snack food products in the United States and certain other international markets.

Utz expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in 2021 and beyond. It expects to close the deal in December 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UTZ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular