Markets
UTZ

Utz Brands Posts Higher Preliminary Q4, FY25 Sales And EBITDA

January 12, 2026 — 07:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ), a snack food manufacturer and marketer, on Monday provided preliminary estimates for net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales in the range of $342 million to $343 million, representing organic net sales growth of 0.3% to 0.6% compared with the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $62 million and $64 million, reflecting an increase of 17% to 21% year over year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects net sales of $1.439 billion to $1.440 billion, representing organic net sales growth of 2.4% to 2.5% versus 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range from $216 million to $218 million, up 8% to 9% year over year.

The company expects to report full results and 2026 guidance on February 12.

In the pre-market trading, Utz Brands is 2.26% leser at $9.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.