Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Utz Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0093 = US$23m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Utz Brands has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 9.5%.

NYSE:UTZ Return on Capital Employed September 28th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Utz Brands' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Utz Brands Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't look fantastic because it's fallen from 7.2% two years ago, while the business's capital employed increased by 456%. That being said, Utz Brands raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence Utz Brands might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Utz Brands is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 3.0% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

Utz Brands does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Utz Brands that you might be interested in.

While Utz Brands isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

