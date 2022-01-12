Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. With the latest financial year loss of US$100m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$54m, the US$2.5b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Utz Brands' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering Utz Brands, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$6.7m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 161% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:UTZ Earnings Per Share Growth January 12th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Utz Brands' upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Utz Brands currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Utz Brands' case is 55%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

