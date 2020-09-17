Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.94, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTZ was $17.94, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.16 and a 82.32% increase over the 52 week low of $9.84.

UTZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.