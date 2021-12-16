Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.14, the dividend yield is 1.26%.
The previous trading day's last sale of UTZ was $17.14, representing a -43.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.09 and a 24.93% increase over the 52 week low of $13.72.
UTZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW). UTZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the utz Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryUTZ
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021