Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased UTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.14, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UTZ was $17.14, representing a -43.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.09 and a 24.93% increase over the 52 week low of $13.72.

UTZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW). UTZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

