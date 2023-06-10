Utz Brands Inc - (UTZ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Utz Brands Inc - said on June 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.23 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 19, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.56%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Utz Brands Inc -. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTZ is 0.16%, a decrease of 8.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 86,535K shares. The put/call ratio of UTZ is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.83% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Utz Brands Inc - is 19.96. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 26.83% from its latest reported closing price of 15.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Utz Brands Inc - is 1,464MM, an increase of 3.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,714K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,426K shares, representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 107,256.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,168K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,540K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 20.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 36.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,486K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares, representing a decrease of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 21.99% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,374K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTZ by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Utz Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Utz manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks under popular brands including Utz®, On The Border®, Zapp’s®, Golden Flake®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian® Brand, and Tortiyahs! ® among others. After nearly a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz’s products are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass merchant, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates fourteen facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Washington, and Massachusetts.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.