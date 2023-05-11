News & Insights

Markets
UTZ

Utz Brands Falls As Q1 Sales Miss The Street

May 11, 2023 — 10:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of snack food company Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) are falling more than 10% Thursday morning after the company's sales in the first quarter missed analysts' view.

Net sales for the quarter increased 3.1% year-over-year to $351.43 million, but missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $352.45 million.

The company reported a net loss of $14.5 million or $0.11 per share for the first quarter compared with $31.9 million or $0.22 per share loss in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Utz posted earnings of $15 million or $0.11 per share. The consensus estimate was for $0.10 per share.

Looking forward, the company has backed its full-year sales growth outlook at 3%-5%. Analysts expect sales to grow 4.2% for the year.

UTZ is at $16.35 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.18-$19.98 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.