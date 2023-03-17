Utz Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UTZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.11, changing hands as low as $16.07 per share. Utz Brands Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $12.06 per share, with $19.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.07.

