News & Insights

Markets
UTZ

Utz Brands Agrees To Sell Two Manufacturing Units To Our Home For $18.5 Mln

April 18, 2024 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Snacks manufacturer, Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ), Thursday announced that its certain subsidiaries have agreed to sell two manufacturing units located at Berlin, PA, and Fitchburg, MA, to Our Home for $18.5 million.

Under the agreement, both the companies will manufacture certain Utz Brands products for upto 12 months.

Utz said that it expects the transaction, to be closed on April 22, to amount to around $14 million after tax deduction, which will be partly used to repay long-term debts.

Moreover, the company anticipates that the transaction will be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in the fiscal year 2024.

Currently, Utz Brands's stock is trading at $17.38, up 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.