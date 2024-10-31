Utz Brands Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

UTZ Brands ( (UTZ) ) has provided an update.

Utz Brands reports a robust performance for Q3 2024, with organic net sales growing by 1.9% and adjusted earnings per share surging by 23.5%. Despite a challenging promotional landscape, the company successfully expanded its gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA. Utz continues to focus on distribution growth and productivity cost savings to enhance margins and support brand investments, reaffirming its optimistic outlook for the year.

