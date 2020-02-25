UTX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.29, changing hands as low as $138.45 per share. United Technologies Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTX's low point in its 52 week range is $121.48 per share, with $158.4354 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.56. The UTX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

