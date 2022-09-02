Markets
UTStarcom Names New CFO, CTO, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - Chinese telecom infrastructure provider UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) announced Friday the appointments of Dan (Danjun) Xie as Chief Financial Officer, Lingrong Lu as Chief Technology Officer and Ellen (Yinghua) Chen as Chief Human Resources Officer,

All the appointments are effective from September 1.

Dan Xie previously served as Vice President of Global Finance for the company. Before joining UTStarcom, he worked as an auditor at Levi, Yetnikoff Chartered Accountants.

Lingrong Lu previously served as Vice President of R&D.

Ellen Chen served as Vice President of Global HR and Administration since January 2015.

