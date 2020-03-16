UTStarcom CEO Tim Ti Takes Temporary Medical Leave Of Absence

(RTTNews) - UTStarcom (UTSI) said that its Chief Executive Officer Tim Ti will take a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately. Ti's condition is not related to the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the company has appointed Zhaochen Huang as its Acting CEO. Huang is currently the Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Japan and Korea and has previously served as Chief Operating Officer, Vice-President of Global Operations as well as General Manager of UTStarcom India.

