UTStarcom Achieves Milestone In Its Cooperation With Mobile Network Operator In China

(RTTNews) - UTStarcom (UTSI) said it has achieved an important milestone in its cooperation with the Research Institute of one of the major mobile network operators in China. UTStarcom completed Phase 1 development and integration of the disaggregated network solution and successfully passed the acceptance testing with this mobile network operator. The Network Operating System of the platform is based on an open-source network operating system, which is adopted and integrated by UTStarcom for use in the intended application scenario.

UTStarcom's Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, Steven Chen, said: "This major milestone once again demonstrates our capabilities as a customization design powerhouse in the field of carrier-class disaggregated solutions."

