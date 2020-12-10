UTSI Stock: 10 Things for Investors to Know About UTStarcom Holdings

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock is on the rise Thursday despite a lack of news concerning the company.

Even without news, shares of UTSI stock are seeing heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 23 million shares of the stock have changed hands. For comparison, the daily average trading volume for UTStarcom Holdings stock is only about 286,000 shares.

Keeping that in mind, it only makes sense that investors will want to know more about the company. Luckily, we have a quick primer below.

UTStarcom Holdings is a communications company that works to optimize networks for operators.

This has it offering its services to reduce the complexity of networks with simpler designs.

The company says that this allows network operators to pull in more revenue at lower capital and operating expense.

UTSI notes that this includes mobile networks, cloud-based services, and video streaming apps.

It also focuses on 5G networks, which makes sense considering the push to bring those networks to more areas.

The company is led by Tim Ti, who took over as CEO and joined the Board of Directors in 2016.

UTStarcom Holdings was founded in 1991 under the name Unitech Telecom.

It went public in 2000 when it listed shares of UTSI stock on the Nasdaq .

. There were a total of 35,524,950 shares of the stock as of the end of last year.

The company employed a total of 478 people as of Dec. 31, 2019.

UTSI stock was up 40.6% as of Thursday morning.

