UTS Marketing Solutions Plans Special Dividend

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. (HK:6113) has released an update.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited has proposed a special dividend of 4.0 HK cents per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. The proposed dividend, totaling approximately HK$16 million, will be paid from the company’s share premium account, which will retain a balance of approximately HK$58,823,000 post-distribution. Shareholders on record by July 4, 2024, may receive the dividend around July 16, 2024, if all conditions are met.

