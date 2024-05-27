UTS Marketing Solutions Declares Special Dividend

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. (HK:6113) has released an update.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Limited has announced a special dividend payout of HKD 0.04 per share, funded from its Share Premium Account. Shareholders must register by July 4, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on July 16, 2024. This move reflects a newsworthy event for shareholders and potential investors, signaling the company’s current financial position.

