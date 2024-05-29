News & Insights

Stocks

UTS Marketing Solutions Announces AGM and Special Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. (HK:6113) has released an update.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and vote on the distribution of a special dividend of HK4.0 cents per share. The agenda also includes re-election of directors, appointment of independent auditors, and authorization of the board to issue additional shares, subject to regulatory limits. The meeting is a key opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction and financial strategy.

For further insights into HK:6113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.