UTS Marketing Solutions Announces AGM and Special Dividend

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. (HK:6113) has released an update.

UTS Marketing Solutions Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 26, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, and vote on the distribution of a special dividend of HK4.0 cents per share. The agenda also includes re-election of directors, appointment of independent auditors, and authorization of the board to issue additional shares, subject to regulatory limits. The meeting is a key opportunity for shareholders to influence the company’s future direction and financial strategy.

For further insights into HK:6113 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.