UTMD's Q2 Earnings Slip Y/Y Due to Falling OEM Sales, Stock Down 3%

Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. UTMD have declined 3% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% growth over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has declined 1.6% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.4% growth.

For the second quarter, Utah Medical reported earnings per share (EPS) of 94 cents, representing a 4% decline from 98 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

Net sales of $10 million marked a 4.3% decrease from $10.4 million in the same period a year ago.

Income before tax for the quarter fell 8.9% to $3.8 million. Meanwhile, net income fell 11.7% to $3.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Product Mix and Geographic Sales Trends

Domestic sales in the second quarter rose 0.6% to $5.9 million, supported by a 10% increase in direct non-Filshie device sales and an 8% rise in Filshie device sales. However, OEM domestic sales fell 38%, largely due to the sharp decline in PendoTECH orders. Direct non-Filshie device sales made up 69% of total domestic sales, up from 63% a year earlier.

International sales declined 10.5% to $4.1 million. Direct sales by subsidiaries dropped 15.8%, with notable declines in Ireland (-21.5%), Canada (-22.5%), and Australia/New Zealand (-39.8%). Sales to distributors from UTMD’s Ireland and U.K. subsidiaries fell 18%, while exports from Utah to international distributors rose 17.2%. The company cited distributor order timing and potential tariff-related pauses as contributing factors. On a constant currency basis, foreign currency sales were 21.4% lower than the prior year, despite a 6% favorable impact from exchange rates.

Profitability Pressured by Volume and Mix

Gross profit margin contracted to 56.2% in the second quarter from 60.1% a year earlier, reflecting lower sales volume and an unfavorable product mix, particularly in Ireland. Gross profit declined 10.5% to $5.6 million. Operating income fell 7.1% to $3.2 million, with the operating margin slipping to 32.1% from 33.1%. The decline in operating income was less severe than the drop in gross profit, aided by a $0.4 million reduction in U.S. litigation costs.



Net income margin narrowed to 30.6% from 33.2%, impacted by a higher effective tax rate of 20.5% versus 18% in the prior year. Net non-operating income declined to $0.6 million from $0.8 million, primarily due to lower interest income amid declining interest rates. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $4.7 million, down 5.5% from $4.9 million, with the EBITDA margin holding relatively steady at 46.9%.

Expense Management and Operating Leverage

Total operating expenses in the second quarter decreased 14.8% to $2.4 million. General and administrative expenses dropped 13.6% to $1.7 million, driven by lower litigation costs. Sales and marketing expenses were flat at $0.5 million, while R&D spending declined 47.1% to $0.1 million following the completion of biopharma sensor validation. Foreign exchange fluctuations had a minor net impact on operating expenses, adding $0.05 million in the quarter.

Capital Allocation and Shareholder Returns

UTMD repurchased 64,988 shares during the second quarter at an average price of $53.67. The company paid $1 million in dividends during the quarter, representing 33% of net income.

The company ended the quarter with $82.2 million in cash and investments, down slightly from $83 million at year-end 2024. Capital expenditures were minimal at $0.2 million.

Management Commentary and Strategic Focus

Management attributed the revenue decline to the anticipated drop in PendoTECH sales and emphasized the strength of core direct sales. “Despite the expected decline in OEM sales, our direct sales channels, particularly in the U.S., continue to perform well,” the company stated. The unfavorable product mix in Ireland and lower absorption of fixed manufacturing costs were cited as key factors behind the margin contraction.

Management reiterated that full-year 2025 results will likely reflect the continued weakness in PendoTECH sales, which are projected to be about $2 million lower for the year compared to 2024. Management stated that achieving a trailing twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA in the $16 million to $18 million range remains a realistic target, with the current TTM EBITDA at $18.6 million as of June 2025.

