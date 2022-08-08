Utility Veolia confirms deal to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 bln euros

French utility company Veolia confirmed on Monday a deal to sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

"Following this transaction, Veolia will remain a major player in the wase sector in the United Kingdom and, more broadly, in the environmental services market in the region, which remains strategic for the group," said Veolia chief executive Estelle Brachlianoff.

