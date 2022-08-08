Utility Veolia confirms deal to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 bln euros

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French utility company Veolia VIE.PA confirmed on Monday a deal to sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion).

"Following this transaction, Veolia will remain a major player in the wase sector in the United Kingdom and, more broadly, in the environmental services market in the region, which remains strategic for the group," said Veolia chief executive Estelle Brachlianoff.

($1 = 0.9821 euros)

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

