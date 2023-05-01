Utility Stocks Reporting Q1 Earnings on May 2: EIX & PEG

So far, a handful of the S&P 500 members from the Zacks Utilities sector have released their Q1 earnings. Another cohort of major utility stocks, including Edison International EIX and Public Service Enterprise Group PEG, is set to announce earnings on May 2.

Factors to Consider

Domestic-focused utility companies are focused on cost management and implementation of energy-efficiency programs. Favorable rate revision and customer additions have been creating fresh demand as well as assisting the utilities. Investment in strengthening the infrastructure has been allowing utilities to provide services even during extreme conditions, leading to stable earnings. Domestic-focused operations also insulate utilities from the adverse impact of currency fluctuation. These factors are projected to contribute to this sector’s Q1 results.

A clear transition is evident in the Utilities space, with the players gradually moving toward clean sources of fuel to produce electricity and lower emission. The stringent regulations pertaining to emissions and the high cost of conventional fuel and government incentives on the usage of clean fuel have been leading utilities to focus more on clean energy sources. Many utilities have already pledged to provide 100% electricity from clean sources in the next few decades. We expect the Q1 results from utility companies to reflect such clean energy developments.

The passage of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to have supported and accelerated utilities’ transition toward clean energy sources. IRA has removed the uncertainties relating to federal incentives provided for renewable sources usage. The Act entails an opportunity for a wide range of low-cost clean energy solutions in a much more predictable way for a long time and will create earnings visibility.

However, the fact that utilities need massive funds to upgrade, maintain and expand their infrastructure and operations, have made their operations difficult in the current interest rate scenario. Thus, the capital-intensive utilities are likely to have experienced higher borrowing costs thanks to the increase in interest rates from near-zero levels, which in turn might have hurt their bottom line performance. Also, warmer-than-normal weather conditions in major parts of the United States might have had unfavorably impacted the utilities’ top-line performance in the January-March quarter.

Q1 Expectations

Total Q1 earnings of Utility stocks are expected to decline 4.7% year over year, while revenues are likely to improve 7.2%.



For more details on quarterly releases, you can go through our latest Earnings Preview.

Utilities' Earnings in Focus

Let's take a look at the following utility companies that are scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 2 and find out how things have shaped up prior to the announcements.



Edison International delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.65%. Its service territories witnessed colder-than-normal temperatures, accompanied with frequent snowfall in some parts. This is likely to have boosted Q1 revenue growth.



Higher interest expenses along with higher depreciation expense and wildfire claim payments might have hurt its bottom line (read more: Edison International to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?).



According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Edison International has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Edison International Price and EPS Surprise

Edison International price-eps-surprise | Edison International Quote



Public Service Enterprise Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.56%. Its service territories witnessed more or less average temperature pattern accompanied with drought conditions. This is likely to have had a moderate impact on its Q1 revenue growth.



Higher interest expense and the company’s exit of certain basic generation service contract at the end of 2022 might have some adverse impact on its overall bottom-line performance in the first quarter.



Public Service Enterprise currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (read more: PSEG to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?).

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.