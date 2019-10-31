Utility Stock Q3 Earnings Due on Nov 1: D, FTS, HE & POR

Utilities is among the sectors with positive earnings growth expectations for Q3. Notably, 3.6% companies of this sector have already reported results, with earnings rising 11.9% on revenue growth of 26.1%. Also, the sector’s top and the bottom line are likely to have increased year over year in the third quarter.



Factors Likely to Drive Results



Mature Utility companies are domestic focused and provide 24x7 basic services. They consistently make heavy investments to maintain infrastructure and upgrade on a regular basis, which increases cost of capital. The rate cuts in July and September are likely to have lowered utilities’ cost of capital, which, in turn might have impacted margins and the bottom line.



Moreover, focus on environment-friendly generation, addition of energy storage projects, launch of technologies to maintain transmission and distribution lines as well as gradual introduction of smart meters have improved service quality and reliability. Customer growth and new rates in their service territories are likely to have made a positive impact on Utilities’ third-quarter earnings.



Q3 Predictions



For Utilities sector, Q3 earnings are expected to increase 4.7% year over year on 4.5% higher revenues. For more details on quarterly releases, you can go through the latest Earnings Outlook.



Utilities to Watch



Let's take a look at some Utility stocks that are scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 earnings on Nov 1.



Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 0.57% in the past four quarters. The company’s third-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from regulated investment across electric and gas businesses, contribution from the Southeast Energy Group as well as proper management of operation and maintenance expenses. However, its Q3 results are expected to reflect the impact of the higher share count, sale of assets, normal weather and farmout timings.



Our proven model doesn't conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.



Dominion Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).(read more: Dominion Energy to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store? ).

Fortis Inc. FTS delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 4.14% in the trailing four quarters. The company operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company has an aggregate capacity of 3,377 megawatt (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity. Fortis has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. HE delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 2.79% in the trailing four quarters. The company is engaged in the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It currently serves 95% of Hawaii’s population. Hawaiian Electric has a Zacks Rank #4 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%

Portland General Electric Company POR delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 4.34% in the trailing four quarters. The integrated electric utility company is engaged in generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. Portland General Electric has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -0.86%.

