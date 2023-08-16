Utility lobby group taps Trump energy secretary as new president

Adds detail on new group leader's company Sempra Infrastructure, paragraphs 5-6

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The top U.S. electric utility lobby group has tapped former President Donald Trump's energy secretary to lead the organization, which will be a major industry voice as President Joe Biden's administration moves to slash greenhouse gas emissions and electrify vehicles and other industries.

The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) named Dan Brouillette as president starting on Jan. 1, 2024, leading the organization as its investor-owned utility members grapple with a suite of power plant regulations introduced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

He will replace longtime veteran Tom Kuhn as president.

"Dan’s strong policy background and proven track record of collaboration across political lines will be key to EEI’s success and that of our member companies," said Pedro Pizarro, who chairs the trade group and serves as president of member company Edison International.

Brouillette serves as president of Sempra Infrastructure, which is 70% owned by gas and power utility Sempra International SRE.N and operates gas infrastructure and clean energy projects at the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he looks forward to leading the lobby group at a "pivotal point" for the industry.

Sempra is a major player in liquefied natural gas (LNG), with a majority stake in an existing LNG terminal in Louisiana, a proposed terminal in Texas and a proposed project in Mexico. It also owns gas utility SoCalGas.

EEI has raised issues with the EPA's proposed regulations that would crack down on carbon emissions from power plants, which account for nearly a third of U.S. CO2 emissions.

The rules would be significant in delivering the Biden administration's goal of net-zero emissions in the sector by 2035.

EEI has argued that the agency went too far in setting standards for existing gas plants that would require them to retrofit with carbon capture and sequestration technology or co-fire with hydrogen.

