Utility Fortum in talks with Finnish government over liquidity

STOCKHOLM, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, hit hard by the energy crisis in Europe, is in talks with the Finnish state on how to secure liquidity needs until hedged power contracts go to delivery and collaterals are released.

Fortum, whose main owner is the Finnish government, said in a statement on Monday the talks aimed for the company to be prepared for continued exceptional price developments in the energy market.

Nordic power prices last week surged to record peaks, lifted by dry weather and gas supply fears in the European market.

The utility last week reported a quarterly loss of 7.4 billion euros ($7.4 billion), warned of continued heavy losses from the gas business of German subsidiary Uniper UN01.DE and flagged it may have to increase liquidity reserves due to high power prices.

Fortum's main exposure relates to Nordic system 2023 futures contracts. Uniper is responsible for covering its own collateral requirements.

Fortum, squeezed between soaring market prices and customers' hedges, said on Monday it had also reached out to Nordic market regulators and authorities, calling on them to take immediate action to stabilise the market.

"A default of even a smaller market participant would be difficult to manage under the current extreme price levels and could cause severe disturbances to the Nordic power system," it said.

($1 = 1.0069 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

