Utility ETFs to Buy as AI Powers $67B NextEra-Dominion Merger

In a monumental development for the North American power grid, NextEra Energy NEE has recently agreed to acquire its rival Dominion Energy D in a massive $66.8 billion all-stock transaction. Once completed, this historic combination will give rise to a colossal U.S. utility giant, officially establishing the world’s largest regulated electric utility business by market capitalization.

Serving approximately 10 million customer accounts across Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the newly formed entity following the acquisition will represent a premier energy infrastructure platform with control over more than 110 gigawatts (GW) of diversified power generation.

For investors seeking strategic exposure to the utility industry, this transaction offers a timely buying opportunity in utility exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding NextEra and other major utility leaders amid rising electricity demand from power-hungry artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

To fully capitalize on this monumental deal, it is essential to examine the rationale behind NextEra's takeover move and its potential impact on the broader industry before determining an ideal investment approach.

Strategic Rationale Behind the Power Merger

NextEra Energy’s aggressive move to acquire Dominion is an intentional play to boost its scalability immensely, driven by one powerful force — surging electricity demand. No doubt, the primary catalyst behind this blockbuster consolidation is the explosive, accelerating growth of AI infrastructure, which requires vast amounts of highly reliable electric power to keep power-hungry data centers operating continuously.

By integrating Dominion’s robust assets into its existing footprint, NextEra aims to strengthen control over key operating platforms, particularly in Virginia, the undisputed hub of global internet traffic and a core center for America’s ongoing AI infrastructure build-out, with Dominion powering the world’s largest data center market in Northern Virginia.

The primary commercial rationale behind this buyout centers on significant capital and operational efficiencies. Combining these multibillion-dollar companies is expected to strengthen their collective credit profile, significantly reduce aggregate borrowing costs and enhance supply-chain purchasing power.

Following the consolidation, the combined entity will become the global leader in renewable energy and battery storage, the U.S. leader in natural gas generation and the second-largest nuclear power operator.

For the utility industry as a whole, this merger signals a new era of consolidation, where the combined company’s massive size and geographic reach will play an essential role in securing long-term power purchase agreements with hyperscalers like Google, which already partnered with NextEra to reopen a nuclear plant in Iowa.

Outlook for US Utilities & the Merger’s Role

The modern technological revolution has fundamentally transformed the long-term outlook for the U.S. utility sector. Historically considered slow-growth, income-focused investments, electric utilities are now experiencing a massive surge in demand, driven by power-hungry data centers running dense AI processing workloads.

Against this backdrop, with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (“NERC”) estimating peak summer electricity demand to grow an extraordinary 224 GW over the next decade, Dominion's unique exposure to "Data Center Alley" in Northern Virginia has made it the ultimate crown jewel for NextEra.

This merger will provide the combined company with the scale needed to meet enormous electricity load growth across the United States, with the new entity boasting a massive 130-GW large-load request pipeline driven by tech giants racing to expand their digital footprints.

Consequently, this mega-merger will create a highly resilient utility infrastructure giant that is well positioned to capitalize on the structural shift underway in electricity consumption.

Utility ETFs to Buy

Considering the aforementioned discussion, investing in utility ETFs with heavy exposure to NEE, instead of directly owning the NEE stock (which dropped nearly 6% following the acquisition news), will offer investors greater stability because diversification manages company-specific risks, such as regulatory hurdles, integration challenges, or dividend cuts.

A diversified approach allows investors to fully absorb the explosive upside of NextEra's combined growth while effectively managing downside volatility through a broad-basket framework.

Thus, investors eager to capitalize on the NEE-D merger while limiting exposure to stock-specific volatility may consider investing in the following ETFs:

State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF XLU

This fund, with assets under management (AUM) worth $22.42 billion, offers exposure to 31 companies from the electric utilities; water utilities; multi-utilities, independent power and renewable electricity producers; and gas utility industries. Of these, NEE holds the first position in this fund, holding 13.64% of its total assets.

XLU has rallied 7.2% over the past year and currently holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy). The fund charges 8 basis points (bps) as fees and traded at a good volume of 22.30 million shares in the last trading session.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares VPU

This fund, with net assets worth $9 billion, offers exposure to 67 electric, gas, and water utility companies as well as companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power. Of these, NEE holds the first position in this fund, holding 12.53% of its total assets.

VPU has soared 7.4% over the past year and currently holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2. The fund charges 9 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.18 million shares in the last trading session.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF FUTY

This fund, with net assets worth $2.46 billion, offers exposure to 66 companies from the U.S. utilities sector. Of these, NEE holds the first position in this fund, holding 12.34% of its total assets.

FUTY has risen 7.5% over the past year and currently holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2. The fund charges 8 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.27 million shares in the last trading session.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF IDU

This fund, with net assets worth $1.44 billion, offers exposure to 43 U.S. companies that supply electricity, gas and water. Of these, NEE holds the first position in this fund, holding 11.81% of its total assets.

IDU has gained 5.8% over the past year and currently holds a Zacks ETF Rank #2. The fund charges 38 bps as fees and traded at a volume of 0.12 million shares in the last trading session.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (VPU): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.