Utility EnBW seeking investors for power grid TransnetBW tranches

German utility EnBW on Friday said it had started screening the market for investors in two tranches of power grid subsidiary TransnetBW, offering two separate minority stakes of 24.95% each via an intermediate entity that is yet to be established.

State bank KfW [RIC:RIC:KFW.UL] will be given a pre-emptive right for one of the two minority stakes, which it can exercise after completion of the bidding process, EnBW said in a statement.

