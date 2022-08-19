Utility EnBW seeking investors for power grid TransnetBW tranches

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW EBKG.DE on Friday said it had started screening the market for investors in two tranches of power grid subsidiary TransnetBW, offering two separate minority stakes of 24.95% each via an intermediate entity that is yet to be established.

State bank KfW [RIC:RIC:KFW.UL] will be given a pre-emptive right for one of the two minority stakes, which it can exercise after completion of the bidding process, EnBW said in a statement.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

