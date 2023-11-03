Utility Dominion Energy's third-quarter profit beats amid heat wave

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electric utility Dominion Energy D.N reported a third-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates against the backdrop of heat wave conditions.

A heat wave blanketed much of the United States during the quarter, sparking a surge in electricity consumption as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast operating earnings of $0.35 per share, lower than estimates of $0.58, according to LSEG data.

Dominion Energy reported operating earnings of $0.77 per share in the third quarter, beating estimates of $0.76.

The company is in advanced stages to identify a equity financing partner for its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, CEO Robert Blue said.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

