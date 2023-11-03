News & Insights

US Markets
D

Utility Dominion Energy's third-quarter profit beats amid heat wave

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 03, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electric utility Dominion Energy D.N reported a third-quarter profit on Friday that beat analysts' estimates against the backdrop of heat wave conditions.

A heat wave blanketed much of the United States during the quarter, sparking a surge in electricity consumption as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast operating earnings of $0.35 per share, lower than estimates of $0.58, according to LSEG data.

Dominion Energy reported operating earnings of $0.77 per share in the third quarter, beating estimates of $0.76.

The company is in advanced stages to identify a equity financing partner for its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, CEO Robert Blue said.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

D

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.