News & Insights

US Markets
AGR

Utility Avangrid launches onshore wind farm project in Oklahoma

January 30, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Adds details

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Avangrid AGR.N, the U.S. unit of Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC, announced its first onshore wind project in Oklahoma, a 147.5 MW wind farm with 33 turbines called Pontotoc Wind, on Tuesday.

While the race to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels has attracted investments in offshore wind farms, onshore wind farms, which produce less power, are currently more profitable in the United States.

Construction at Pontotoc Wind is due to begin in 2024 and once finished, will generate about 500,000 MWh of power each year.

Another of Avangird's wind projects, an offshore joint venture called Vineyard Wind, began generating power for the first time this month.

The company is due to re-bid its contracts to sell power from two other offshore wind farms in future solicitations.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Pooja Desai)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If in India call +91 74832 70128, if within U.S. call +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.